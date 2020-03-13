UrduPoint.com
Administration Constitutes Task Force To Control Adulteration

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

The district administration here Friday constituted a task force to take actions against food adulteration

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) The district administration here Friday constituted a task force to take actions against food adulteration.

A meeting presiding over by the Deputy Commissioner Tayab Abdullah here Friday said that the task force has been constituted on the directives of KP chief secretary to control food adulteration in edible items and take legal action against those involved in selling sub-standard items.

The district task force would formally take samples of edible items and would send to laboratories for testing adding he said no would be allowed to play with health of people.

