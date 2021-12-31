UrduPoint.com

Administration Decides Acceleration Of Corona Vaccination

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 08:13 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Divisional administration Peshawar has decided the directed acceleration of the ongoing Corona vaccination and further increase in the Corona vaccination counters in hospitals, satellite centre and basic health centres.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here Friday with Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair. The purpose of the meeting was to accelerate the Corona vaccination drive and achievement of the targets assigned by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Besides, District Health Officer (DHO) Peshawar, Dr Alamgir Khan, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Tariq Hassan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Peshawar, Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq and Deputy Medical Superintendents of all major hospitals and satellite centres.

During the meeting, the commissioner was given a detailed briefing on vaccination campaigns in the major hospitals, satellite centres and health centres in Peshawar.

The meeting also decided the posting of more staff for the Corona vaccination campaign and restarting of the drive in schools soon after the opening of schools after winter vacations under a formal strategy.

