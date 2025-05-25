Open Menu

Administration Demolishes Two Multi-story Buildings On Warsak Road

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Administration demolishes two multi-story buildings on Warsak Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The district administration here on Sunday carried out a major anti-encroachment drive on Warsak Road, reclaiming land of Irrigation Department and demolished two illegally constructed multi-story buildings.

On the directives of provincial government, Additional Deputy Commission Rao Hashim Azeem, accompanied by officials of relevant departments led the operation in Kababian area. The drive resulted in the demolition of two unauthorized structures, freeing up valuable government land.

in a statement, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem affirmed that operation reflects administration's determination to clear all government canals, drains, and public lands across province through implementation of a zero-tolerance policy against illegal encroachments.

He also appealed public to avoid erecting encroachments on government lands and provide information about such illegal constructions, so that timely action could be taken.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders ..

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

20 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

20 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

2 hours ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

2 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

2 hours ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

3 hours ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

3 hours ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan