Administration demolishes two multi-story buildings on Warsak Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The district administration here on Sunday carried out a major anti-encroachment drive on Warsak Road, reclaiming land of Irrigation Department and demolished two illegally constructed multi-story buildings.

On the directives of provincial government, Additional Deputy Commission Rao Hashim Azeem, accompanied by officials of relevant departments led the operation in Kababian area. The drive resulted in the demolition of two unauthorized structures, freeing up valuable government land.

in a statement, Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem affirmed that operation reflects administration's determination to clear all government canals, drains, and public lands across province through implementation of a zero-tolerance policy against illegal encroachments.

He also appealed public to avoid erecting encroachments on government lands and provide information about such illegal constructions, so that timely action could be taken.