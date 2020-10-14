Administration devises plan to stop government servant from political activities

Administration from district Shegar GB devised a plan to prevent the interference or taking part of government servants from political activities

In this connection a special session was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Shegar Azeem Ullah in which heads of all departments of district took part.

On the occasion DC said that for free, fair, transparent and peaceful election our duty was to assist election Commission of GB and government servant under the government rules couldn't take part any kind of political activities.

"Strict legal action would be taken against such government servants who were involve in political activities" DC added. He issued instructions to the heads of all government departments that they must take action against their subordinate government servants who were not abide by the law and involve in political activities.