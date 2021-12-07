Administration devises strategy against price hike, adulteration

The district administration here Tuesday devised a strategy to control artificial price hike and sale of substandard items in the district and decided to launch a daily based crackdown on profiteers and adulteration mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration here Tuesday devised a strategy to control artificial price hike and sale of substandard items in the district and decided to launch a daily based crackdown on profiteers and adulteration mafia.

According to the administration, the district officers would monitor the crackdown affairs within their respective jurisdictions. It was decided that the administration would launch a daily based crackdown series against the traders involved in artificial price hike and sale of substandard items.

During the crackdown, action would also be taken against people involved in use of polythene bags and encroachments. The officers of district administration will monitor the bidding process of fruits and vegetables during early hours of the day and issue a price list on a daily basis. The administration would later ensure implementation on price lists.

The administration officers along with the teams of health department would also monitor the process of vaccination so that the maximum number of people could be vaccinated against coronavirus.