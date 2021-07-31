UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:38 PM

Administration directs for cleaning of streams, nullahs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Acting Commissioner Khalid Mahmood Saturday directed the officers concerned for launching of a campaign for cleaning of streams and nullahs in different localities of the district.

He issued these directives during his visit to various localities of the district being conducted on special directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

During the visit, the commissioner was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gul Bano, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dr.

Ihtesham-ul-Haq and officers of WSSP, Irrigation Department, Town Municipal Administration (TMA) and other departments concerned.

The acting commissioner also directed stern action against those dumping garbage and dirt in canals and directed the Irrigation Department to stop the flow of dirty water from houses to canals.

He also issued directives for bringing improvement in cleanliness conditions in most of the localities and beginning of special cleaning campaign in the district.

