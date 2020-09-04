UrduPoint.com
Administration Discards Hundreds Liter Milk

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:55 PM

District administration Peshawar on Friday discarded hundreds of liters adulterated milk and arrested several milkmen from different localities of the provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar on Friday discarded hundreds of liters adulterated milk and arrested several milkmen from different localities of the provincial metropolis.

According to the press note, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mina Zahir accompanied by officers of Livestock Department analyzed the milk of various milk shops on Kohat Road and on proving adulteration arrested seven milkmen and sealed their shops.

AAC Inayatllah Khan inspected different milk shops on Wazir Bagh and Akhunabad and arrested several milkmen over unavailability of government approved price list.

Similarly AAC Kashif Jan accompanied by officers of food Safety Authority discarded hundreds of liters of milk not fit for consumption and arrested several milkmen in Warsak Road.

The team of district administration led by AAC Habibullah has arrested 5 milkmen over profiteering.

