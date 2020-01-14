Administration distributes subsidized flour

District administration in collaboration with Food Department distributed flour in twelve different localities of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :District administration in collaboration with food Department distributed flour in twelve different localities of the district.

The localities wherein the flour was distributed were included Chamkani Mor, Nauthia, Badhber, University Road, Hayatabad, Safen, Mashokhel, Palosai Bazaar, Pistakhara Chowk, Faqirabad, Charsadda Bus Stand and Qadirabad.

In these areas the people were provided 20-kilogram bag of flour at the official rate of Rs 800.

In this connection, the administration has also displayed banners on different flour shops wherein the people are being provided subsidized flour.