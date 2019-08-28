UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration DMC South Launches Fumigation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:19 PM

Administration DMC South launches fumigation

The administration DMC South has started fumigation to combat and contain the diseases, especially, the mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever and malaria

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The administration DMC South has started fumigation to combat and contain the diseases, especially, the mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever and malaria.

Parliamentary Leader in the DMC South Mehmood Hashim formally inaugurated the fumigation campaign in the main office of DMC South, said a statement on Wednesday.

The fumigation will be performed in different phases in all the areas of the district South - Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehmood Hashim called upon the masses to cooperate with the administration in fumigation campaign.

He said that the people should throw the garbage only in the designated sites and dust-bins. The stagnant water is potential breeding ground for mosquitoes which must be checked and water should be removed immediately.

He advised the officials to distribute pamphlets and display banners to create awareness among masses about the dengue and malaria.

He said that fumigation should be performed in each and every area, besides vehicles, small fumigation guns may be used to cover narrow lanes and those areas which are not accessiblewith the vehicles.

Related Topics

Karachi Dengue Water Vehicles May All

Recent Stories

Kiev's Appellate Court Rules to Release Vyshinsky ..

3 minutes ago

US VP,KRG president discuss security in northern ..

3 minutes ago

Second Dead Body Pulled From Rubble of Collapsed B ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$58.98 a barrel ..

20 minutes ago

Farm tractors' production falls 38% in July

3 minutes ago

TMA Timergara dumping garbage into Pungkora River

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.