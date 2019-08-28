Administration DMC South launches fumigation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The administration DMC South has started fumigation to combat and contain the diseases, especially, the mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever and malaria.

Parliamentary Leader in the DMC South Mehmood Hashim formally inaugurated the fumigation campaign in the main office of DMC South, said a statement on Wednesday.

The fumigation will be performed in different phases in all the areas of the district South - Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehmood Hashim called upon the masses to cooperate with the administration in fumigation campaign.

He said that the people should throw the garbage only in the designated sites and dust-bins. The stagnant water is potential breeding ground for mosquitoes which must be checked and water should be removed immediately.

He advised the officials to distribute pamphlets and display banners to create awareness among masses about the dengue and malaria.

He said that fumigation should be performed in each and every area, besides vehicles, small fumigation guns may be used to cover narrow lanes and those areas which are not accessiblewith the vehicles.