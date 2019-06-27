UrduPoint.com
Administration, Election Commission Of Pakistan, Media Discuss Code Of Conduct For Media Coverage

A meeting to discuss and share the code of conduct for media coverage in the upcoming election to the seas of Provincial Assembly 2019 was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kurram/District Monitoring Officer in the conference room of his office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :A meeting to discuss and share the code of conduct for media coverage in the upcoming election to the seas of Provincial Assembly 2019 was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kurram/District Monitoring Officer in the conference room of his office.

The meeting besides Additional Deputy Commissioner Kurram, District Returning Officer Kurram and Returning Officer PK 108 and 109 also attended by the representatives of various print and electronic media.

The duty and role of media during election period in accordance to the code of conduct promulgated by the Election Commission of Pakistan were discussed and shared with the representatives of print and electronic media in detail.

They emphasized upon to properly inform the voters about various electoral process including political parties, contesting candidates, campaign and voting procedure etc.

The DC stressed upon the media representatives to follow professional attitude and standards and ensure fairness, impartiality and non-discrimination in their election reporting.

They were told to ensure that their reporting, interviews, talk shows and programs are not biased in favour of or against any political party or candidate.

He asked the representatives of print and electronic media to play their positive role in the upcoming election and discourage all form of hate speeches that can lead to violence or has the effect of promoting public disorder.

They were further told that freedom of expression and rights of journalists to report freely should be respected by all political parties/contesting candidates and state authorities during election. The media however needs to respect and promote tolerance and avoid all kind of discrimination on the basis of religion, faith, gender, cast or ethnicity that might lead to hatred or violence.

