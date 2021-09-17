Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Tariq Chandio has said that the business community has participated in the struggle and activities against corona across the region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Tariq Chandio has said that the business community has participated in the struggle and activities against corona across the region.

Talking to a delegation, at his office on Friday, the deputy commissioner urged them to strictly adhere to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the wake of increasing number of infections during the fourth wave of COVID-19.

The prevailing wave of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading that has increased burden on the hospitals," he added.

He said the district administration was enforcing National Command and Operation Centre guidelines in letter and spirit across the district encouraging people to protect themselves and others from the virus by adhering to the SOPs.