UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Establishes Sasta Bazaar At All Tehsils Of District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 12:14 PM

Administration establishes sasta Bazaar at all Tehsils of District

The district administration on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah has established sasta bazaar at four tehsils of Abbottabad district (Abbottabad, Lora, Havelian and Lower Tanwal) to meet rising inflation

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah has established sasta bazaar at four tehsils of Abbottabad district (Abbottabad, Lora, Havelian and Lower Tanwal) to meet rising inflation.

Bazaars have been setup where fruits, vegetables and other items will be available from the food market at low prices.

In this regard, all the district magistrates are visiting the cheap bazaar to check the bazaar and ensure that food items reach the people at below market prices.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akasha Karan visited Sastabazar in Lora and Havelian Tehsil while Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue visited Tehsil Lower Tanawal Cheap Bazaar and checked the prices of food items along with the facilities available to the citizens.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Havelian Market All From

Recent Stories

PTI Govt came into power through democratic proces ..

2 minutes ago

French President, Iraqi Prime Minister Discuss Joi ..

2 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Alaska - US ..

2 minutes ago

Murder accused among two criminals arrested

2 minutes ago

Canadian town of Asbestos breathes easy with new n ..

5 minutes ago

Two weeks out, Trump ramps up presidential campaig ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.