Administration establishes sasta Bazaar at all Tehsils of District

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah has established sasta bazaar at four tehsils of Abbottabad district (Abbottabad, Lora, Havelian and Lower Tanwal) to meet rising inflation.

Bazaars have been setup where fruits, vegetables and other items will be available from the food market at low prices.

In this regard, all the district magistrates are visiting the cheap bazaar to check the bazaar and ensure that food items reach the people at below market prices.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akasha Karan visited Sastabazar in Lora and Havelian Tehsil while Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue visited Tehsil Lower Tanawal Cheap Bazaar and checked the prices of food items along with the facilities available to the citizens.