Administration examines quality of food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner, Riaz Ahmad on Friday visited various markets of the city and checked the quality of edible items.

The team visited various markets and send different kinds of food samples including milk to the laboratory for testing quality.

Assistant Commissioner warned of strict action against those found guilty of selling substandard food and urged people to inform authorities about adulteration and overpricing.