Administration Extends Relief To Citizens Under Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The district administration is taking solid measures to provide relief to citizens under the Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa programme.

As part of efforts, the administration took action against fertilizers dealers after receiving public complaints about a shortage in the supply of fertilizer and its sale at higher prices by the dealers.

Following Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad's directives, Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi is regularly conducting meetings with all dealers and performance of each dealer is assessed.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan also visited urea fertilizer dealers to inspect stock availability and ensure adherence to prescribed rates.

He emphasized the need for dealers to maintain records of available stock. Strict actions were warned against undeclared stock.

He also urged dealers to comply with prescribed rates and ensure a steady supply.

Assistant Commissioner Dera praised the efforts of the local administration, stating that the availability of urea fertilizer has been ensured throughout the district and farmers are being provided with fertilizer at prescribed rates.

He asked farmers to report any issues or complaints regarding the availability or pricing of urea fertilizer for prompt action.

APP/slm

