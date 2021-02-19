UrduPoint.com
Administration-Faculty Badminton Championship Held At PMAS-AAUR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Administration-Faculty Badminton Championship held at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The first Faculty and Staff Badminton Championship was organized by the Directorate of sports at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Friday.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman was the chief guest while eight teams from different departments participated in the championship under men's double category.

The final match was won by the Administration team comprising Nadeem Ahmad Malik Principal Officer Public Relations & Publication and Fazeel Sultan Assistant Registrar Purchase while the faculty team comprising Dr. Awais and Dr. Muhmmad Kashif of Veterinary Faculty declared as runner up with a score of 19-21, 21-18, 21-13.

At the end, the Chief Guest distributed trophies and certificates among winners and also appreciated efforts of players and the Sports Department.

