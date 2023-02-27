UrduPoint.com

Administration Finalizing Arrangements For Digital Census

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Administration finalizing arrangements for digital census

The administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chattha is finalizing all the arrangements for the digital census which will start on March 1

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chattha is finalizing all the arrangements for the digital census which will start on March 1.

According to a district administration spokesman, the commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements on an emergency basis.

Commissioner had instructed the officers to perform their duties with commitment and dedication and warned that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

He directed the deputy commissioners of the division to ensure the establishment of a control room and the provision of funds for the census.

The authorities of all the departments were also directed to nominate their focal persons for coordination at the district and tehsil levels to review the administrative issues and remove the problems if any.

The spokesman informed that the police, on the directives of RPO Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali, were also finalizing foolproof security arrangements for the census.

The RPO had directed the district police officers of the region to ensure the best arrangements in this regard.

According to Regional Coordinator Census, Syed Hasan Raza, 9,362 blocks have been established for the census in Rawalpindi Division in which a total of 5,610 supervisors and enumerators would perform duties.

Two enumerators in each block would perform census duties, he said and informed that 5,545 tabs were distributed across the division.

He said that the digital census would be started across the country from March 1 and teams would visit door to door to collect data.

Related Topics

Police Visit Rawalpindi March All From Best

Recent Stories

Al Tayer reaffirms UAE&#039;s commitment to buildi ..

Al Tayer reaffirms UAE&#039;s commitment to building more sustainable, resilient ..

38 minutes ago
 Solving the issues of remote areas is the top prio ..

Solving the issues of remote areas is the top priority of district admin: Khalid ..

21 minutes ago
 42 different sports to be part of Karachi Games 20 ..

42 different sports to be part of Karachi Games 2023: Administrator Karachi

13 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Rev ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Industries and Revenue Muhammad Adnan Jalil inst ..

13 minutes ago
 Peshawar clinches All Pakistan Veteran Football Le ..

Peshawar clinches All Pakistan Veteran Football League trophy

13 minutes ago
 Police protection centers being set up to protect ..

Police protection centers being set up to protect rights of transgenders: IGP

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.