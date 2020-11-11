UrduPoint.com
Administration Finally Takes Notice Over Increasing Dog Biting Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The divisional administration finally realized the increasing dog biting incidents and decided to save the citizens from rabies by launching an effective anti-dog campaign in Hyderabad.

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, who presided over a meeting in this regard here at his office on Wednesday, expressed grave concern over increasing numbers of stray dogs.

He asked the officers concerned to make sincere efforts and carry out effective anti-dog campaign in Hyderabad.

He also directed them to ensure availability of anti-rabies vaccines in sufficient quantities at all hospitals of Hyderabad with the objective to save the lives of victims.

More Stories From Pakistan

