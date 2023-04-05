Close
Administration Fined Rs.0.573 Mln For Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Administration fined Rs.0.573 mln for overcharging

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :During the ongoing campaign to check to profiteers, Karachi administration, on Wednesday, took action against 125 vendors and imposed fines of more than Rs. 573,000 for overcharging customers.

According to a statement issued here by the commissioner's office, various monitoring teams visited different areas of the metropolis on the 14th of Ramazan and imposed fine of Rs.13000 on 3 flour sellers, fine of Rs.188000 on 8 bakeries, fine of Rs.57000 on 18 poultry shops, over Rs.100000 on 18 grocery stores, Rs.32000 on 6 meat sellers, Rs.33000 on 23 vegetable sellers, Rs.40000 on 31 fruit sellers and Rs.109000 on 18 milk sellers.

The Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, directed all deputy commissioners to continue action against profiteers and provide relief to citizens by addressing their grievances.

The Commissioner said that the Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up bachat bazaar to ensure availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates.

The commissioner instructed all the magistrates to conduct field visits and take action against the shopkeepers found guilty of profiteering to ensure relief to the citizens.

Listen to and address the complaints of the citizens, the commissioner asked adding that on complaint of excessive pricing, the magistrates should sell the confiscated goods on the spot at the official rate in presence of the shopkeeper.

Iqbal Memon also appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the profiteering at Commissioner Karachi's control room by calling on telephone numbers 02199203443 and 02199205645.

