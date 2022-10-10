Administration fines profiteers during price checking campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The administration of district South imposed fine of Rs 75000 on some 17 shopkeepers during operations against profiteers during price checking campaign here on Monday.

The officials concerned of Saddar, Civil Line, Lyari and Garden areas continued crackdown against reported sale of milk at excessive priced, milled-flour, vegetable, chicken and meat in South district areas, said a spokesperson of district South.

The actions were taken to control the prices of daily commodities, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner South Captain Retired Mohammad Saeed Leghari.

Assistant Commissioner Saddar took action against the profiteers and imposed a fine of Rs 36000 on eight shops including milk, vegetable, meat and mini mart.

The Mukhtirkar Civil Line took action against the profiteers in Clifton/Defense areas and imposed a fine of Rs 12000 on four shops of milk, meat and vegetables.

Assistant Commissioner Lyari imposed fines of 22000 on 4 milk shops while operating in the areas of Lyari.

Assistant Commissioner Garden imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on one shop during price checking campaign.

The profiteers who reportedly sell essential items at excessive prices should be dealt with strictly.