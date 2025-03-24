Open Menu

Administration Fines Violators On Overpricing

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Administration fines violators on overpricing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) During the last Ashra of Ramzan, the district administration had intensified its crackdown

against hoarders and profiteers.

According to a spokesperson, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, price control magistrates had been actively inspecting markets to enforce price regulations.

As a result of these efforts, 32 violations had been recorded, leading to fines totaling Rs 200,000.

Additionally, 96 warnings were issued, one arrest was made, and one FIR was registered

against violators.

DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized that strict price monitoring was ongoing and violators

will face fines and legal action.

“We are ensuring that price lists are displayed prominently at

all shops for the convenience of citizens,” he stated.

“Our commitment is to protect consumers from overpricing and ensure they get essential commodities at government-fixed rates,” he added.

The DC reiterated his resolve to maintain market discipline and urged citizens to report any violations to the authorities to help curb profiteering during Ramzan.

Meanwhile, the district administration arrested three fraudsters posing as price control magistrates in Nishtar Town. Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Asi caught them red-handed and handed them over to the police. The cases have been registered against them.

Recent Stories

Noatum Maritime takes delivery of first LNG powere ..

Noatum Maritime takes delivery of first LNG powered vessel for United Global Ro- ..

26 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4

Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4

32 minutes ago
 Emirates boosts flight schedule ahead of Eid Al Fi ..

Emirates boosts flight schedule ahead of Eid Al Fitr

40 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council awards AED1.3 billion contract to ..

Tawazun Council awards AED1.3 billion contract to build naval vessels

56 minutes ago
 Drydocks World secures FPSO Baobab Ivoirien refurb ..

Drydocks World secures FPSO Baobab Ivoirien refurbishment project

56 minutes ago
 Peace Homes Development to build AED50 million end ..

Peace Homes Development to build AED50 million endowment building to support 'Fa ..

1 hour ago
IHC restores meetings with Imran Khan twice a week ..

IHC restores meetings with Imran Khan twice a week outside Adiala jail, bans med ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Educ ..

Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Education Quality

1 hour ago
 Trump administration ends legal status for over 50 ..

Trump administration ends legal status for over 500,000 migrants, directs to lea ..

2 hours ago
 SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amica ..

SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amicable settlements in 2024

2 hours ago
 Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot ..

Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot with Udita Duhan

2 hours ago
 UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makas ..

UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan