Administration fines violators on overpricing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) During the last Ashra of Ramzan, the district administration had intensified its crackdown

against hoarders and profiteers.

According to a spokesperson, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, price control magistrates had been actively inspecting markets to enforce price regulations.

As a result of these efforts, 32 violations had been recorded, leading to fines totaling Rs 200,000.

Additionally, 96 warnings were issued, one arrest was made, and one FIR was registered

against violators.

DC Syed Musa Raza emphasized that strict price monitoring was ongoing and violators

will face fines and legal action.

“We are ensuring that price lists are displayed prominently at

all shops for the convenience of citizens,” he stated.

“Our commitment is to protect consumers from overpricing and ensure they get essential commodities at government-fixed rates,” he added.

The DC reiterated his resolve to maintain market discipline and urged citizens to report any violations to the authorities to help curb profiteering during Ramzan.

Meanwhile, the district administration arrested three fraudsters posing as price control magistrates in Nishtar Town. Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Asi caught them red-handed and handed them over to the police. The cases have been registered against them.