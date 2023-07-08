Open Menu

Administration For Ensuring Peace During Muharram In Tehsil Paharpur

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :The Paharpur Tehsil Administration was taking all possible measures to ensure peace during the upcoming month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar and SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar held separate meetings with the custodians of Thallas and religious leaders in this regard.

On this occasion, the officers and representatives of WAPDA, Rescue-1122 and other departments concerned were also present.

During the meeting, the assistant commissioner said that all available resources would be utilized by the administration to ensure the peaceful conduct of Ashura Muharram.

In the meeting, SDPO Paharpur Circle Kashif Sattar assured that no miscreants would be allowed to disturb the peace of the area.

He said any hatred or offensive speech would be restricted and violators would be dealt with iron hands.

The participants of the meetings also presented their suggestions, which the officers assured to convey to their seniors.

