Administration For Sustainable Livelihoods To Flood-affected People

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to make flood-affected people self-reliant, economically As part of such efforts, a ceremony was held here in collaboration with an NGO where Assistant Commissioner Rodkohi Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi gave away cows to the needy people and widows who belonged to flood-affected areas of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that an initiative had been launched to provide sustainable livelihoods to the flood-affected people which help raise their living standards.

He said that the entire distribution process was being carried out in a transparent manner and only the needy people were provided with cows.

He urged the beneficiaries to take benefit of the initiative in a true sense by raising the cows to support and feed their families.

In this regard, he said the organization would monitor those who had been given cows to ensure that the initiative was yielding desired results and bringing economic prosperity to the lives of the beneficiaries.

The AC said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to the flood-affected people and in this regard, no compromise would be made.

