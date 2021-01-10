UrduPoint.com
Administration Gives Truck, Bus Terminals Two Years To Shift Out Of City Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has directed the authorities concerned to apprise the owners of truck and bus terminals that they have two years period for shifting out of the city areas as with the completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, heavy transport would not be allowed to enter the city.

According to the commissioner, the ban would be indispensable for solving traffic problems and controlling environmental pollution.

Muhammad Mehmood said that truck and bus terminal owners can avail the opportunity to purchase the land which is available at cheaper rates at the designated places along the Ring Road but its rates would notice an upward trend as the construction work on the project is started.

He said that all the truck stands were located in densely populated areas of the city having great commercial value but, it would not be the same as the shifting of the terminals to be completed even though they can be used for other commercial purposes.

He said that relocation of heavy transport terminals out of the city was inevitable as the utility of the Ring Road project would be lost if the heavy traffic is allowed to enter the city areas even after completion of the project.

He said that the bus and truck terminal owners and their representative organizations had also been contacted and apprised regarding importance of relocation out of city areas.

The commissioner directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority to contact the representatives of furniture and auto markets and representatives of cottage industries to apprise them importance of the economic zones at Ring Road.

He said traffic congestion had become biggest problem for the city and the ring road project is essential for its solution but traffic issues cannot be solved without shifting the cottage industries, bus and truck terminals out of the city areas.

