Administration Grants Exemption To Medical Stores, Bakeries From Scheduled Business Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2022 | 09:27 PM

With the efforts of the representatives of the business community, the divisional and district administrations have granted exemption to medical stores as well bakeries from scheduled business hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :With the efforts of the representatives of the business community, the divisional and district administrations have granted exemption to medical stores as well bakeries from scheduled business hours.

A joint delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry and Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon and President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui Wednesday held meeting with the Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon and apprised his about the issues being faced by the business community during the closure of business activities at 8 p.m.

The delegation also informed the meeting which also attended by the DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah, Chief Executive Officer HESCO Noor Ahmed Soomro and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro that the Police have been engaged in forcibly closing the business activities at 8 p.

m. while load shedding duration remained same during the business hours.

According to the HCSTSI spokesman, the Commissioner assured the delegation that all genuine issues of the business community would be resolved while the HESCO Chief also assured that no load shedding would be conducted from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On demand of the delegation, the meeting decided that medical stores and bakeries would remain open till midnight.

It also decided that the medical stores, situated in the premises of the hospital will carry out functioning round the clock.

