Administration holds Katcheri; resolves problems

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : The district administration here Thursday organized Khuli Katcheri to resolve the problems faced by people.

The Katcheri was held with Deputy Commissioner Imran Hussain Ranjha on the chair and attended by district officers besides large number of general masses.

The people lodged their complaints pertaining to education, Health, Local Government, C&W and TMAs. The DC issued on the spot directives on some of the applications falling under the jurisdiction of administration however, other issues were dispatched to concerned departments.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Ranjha said that according to policy of provincial government the series of Khuli Katcheri would continue to other parts of the district within aim to solve the problems of people at their doorstep.