Administration holds Khuli Katchehri in Cantonment area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration here on Tuesday organised Khuli Kachehri (Open Forum) to address the grievances of people living in the limits of the cantonment area.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, the Katchehri was held at Shaheed Saqib Ghani High school No. Cantt.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Imran Khan, accompanied by concerned staff of attached departments, listened to the problems of people especially power load-shedding and low pressure of sui-gas.

It was requested in the open court that the drains in the area should be cleaned, and the cleaning staff should be directed in this regard.

People also lodged their complaints regarding encroachment by the traders which caused hurdles for pedestrians.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Imran ensured the removal of encroachments from the bazaars and said that the cleanliness problem would be resolved on priority basis. He said that due to maintenance work on grid stations and power distribution lines, PESCO was announcing shutdown notices; however, the concerned authorities asked to minimize the duration of load-shedding in the cantonment area.

Regarding low pressure of sui-gas, ADC assured area people that the problem would be discussed with Sui-Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and would soon be resolved.