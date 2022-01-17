Administration holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Tehsil Administration Lachi on Monday held an open court forum (kuli kucheri) to resolve revenue department-related issues of masses.

The event was organised on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Kohat to resolve problems of masses at their doorstep.

A large number of people from every walk of life attended the forum where Assistant Commissioner Amir Nawaz listened to the issues of the people regarding land transfers, record accuracy, domicile and finance department.

He addressed some of the problems on the spot and urged the authorities concerned to take immediate measures for extending relief to the masses by resolving issues at earliest.