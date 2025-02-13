Open Menu

Administration Holds Open Court For Minorities, PWDs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 10:03 PM

On the directives of the provincial government issued public agenda, district administration on Thursday held an open court for minorities and persons with disabilities at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Mathra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) On the directives of the provincial government issued public agenda, district administration on Thursday held an open court for minorities and persons with disabilities at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Mathra.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Sarmad Saleem Akram, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Asghar Surani, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ilyas, Tehsil Nazim Mathura Inamullah and officers of district’s department and locals attended in large number.

During the open court, persons with disabilities and the minorities highlighted their problems, including provision of wheelchairs, free medical facilities and financial assistance to the disabled.

A request was also made to make the process of obtaining disability card from the Social Welfare Department soft for disabled persons.

The members of the minority community demanded provision of security for their religious places of worship and rituals and allocation of funds for construction and repair of places of worship.

On this occasion, other people also explained their problems in detail and necessary instructions were issued to authorities concerned for resolution.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Asghar Surani listened carefully to all the complaints and issued necessary instructions to the concerned departments on the spot.

He assured that the problems of disabled people and minority communities would be solved on priority basis and all the concerned departments would take immediate steps.

He said that the district administration is committed to public service and equal rights will be provided to all communities.

He further said that the welfare schemes for disabled persons will be continued and the matters of security and financial assistance for the convenience of the minority community will be discussed with the concerned authorities.

