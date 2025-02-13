Administration Holds Open Court For Minorities, PWDs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 10:03 PM
On the directives of the provincial government issued public agenda, district administration on Thursday held an open court for minorities and persons with disabilities at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Mathra
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) On the directives of the provincial government issued public agenda, district administration on Thursday held an open court for minorities and persons with disabilities at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Mathra.
Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Sarmad Saleem Akram, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Asghar Surani, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ilyas, Tehsil Nazim Mathura Inamullah and officers of district’s department and locals attended in large number.
During the open court, persons with disabilities and the minorities highlighted their problems, including provision of wheelchairs, free medical facilities and financial assistance to the disabled.
A request was also made to make the process of obtaining disability card from the Social Welfare Department soft for disabled persons.
The members of the minority community demanded provision of security for their religious places of worship and rituals and allocation of funds for construction and repair of places of worship.
On this occasion, other people also explained their problems in detail and necessary instructions were issued to authorities concerned for resolution.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Asghar Surani listened carefully to all the complaints and issued necessary instructions to the concerned departments on the spot.
He assured that the problems of disabled people and minority communities would be solved on priority basis and all the concerned departments would take immediate steps.
He said that the district administration is committed to public service and equal rights will be provided to all communities.
He further said that the welfare schemes for disabled persons will be continued and the matters of security and financial assistance for the convenience of the minority community will be discussed with the concerned authorities.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..
WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RTA, Boring Company for ‘Dubai ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts ..
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kakar1 minute ago
-
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday1 minute ago
-
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment1 minute ago
-
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique4 minutes ago
-
PPAF hosts consultative session on Women’s Rights and Economic Empowerment20 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah vaccination, orders ..18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor18 minutes ago
-
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib18 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched32 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident32 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches mass weddings for deserving families7 minutes ago
-
President for stronger trade, economic, cultural ties with Turkiye7 minutes ago