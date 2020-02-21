Administration holds walk to mark Kashmir solidarity

The district administration here Friday held a walk against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir in a bid to draw attention of the world community to the plights of the helpless Kashmiris

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) : The district administration here Friday held a walk against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir in a bid to draw attention of the world community to the plights of the helpless Kashmiris.

The walk was started from main bazaar Timergarah and attended by large number of people from every walk of life, students, teachers and staff of district administration.

The participants of the walk holding banners and placards inscribed slogans against Indian atrocities and brutal behavior in IOK.

They also chanted slogans against violations of human rights in Kashmir valley by India government.

Speaking on the occasion Assistant Commissioner Timergarah Mohammad Shah Jamil Khan said that we are always stood alongside our Kashmiri brothers. He said India would pay the price against its brutal actions adopted in IOK. He said UN and human right organizations must take serious notice of human right violations in the occupied valley of Kashmir.