UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Imposes Fine On College For Violating Anti-corona SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 07:21 PM

Administration imposes fine on college for violating anti-corona SOPs

The district administration imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on a private college for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of anti-corona virus, said a press release issued here Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on a private college for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of anti-corona virus, said a press release issued here Monday.

In response to the complaints, the deputy commissioner sent a team of district administration for inspection of a private college.

It was observed that social distance practices were avoided in the college, and absence of exhaust fans in ventilation system as well.

The team directed the college administration to ensure, use of masks, social distancing among staff and students as well along with use of thermal guns otherwise district administration would seal the college.

Related Topics

Fine

Recent Stories

UAE launches mini satellite MeznSat into space

10 minutes ago

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

25 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

38 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

54 minutes ago

EPI expands facility to manufacture Boeing 787 Dre ..

1 hour ago

AJK Prime Minister calls on Chief Minister Balochi ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.