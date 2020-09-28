Administration imposes fine on college for violating anti-corona SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on a private college for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of anti-corona virus, said a press release issued here Monday.

In response to the complaints, the deputy commissioner sent a team of district administration for inspection of a private college.

It was observed that social distance practices were avoided in the college, and absence of exhaust fans in ventilation system as well.

The team directed the college administration to ensure, use of masks, social distancing among staff and students as well along with use of thermal guns otherwise district administration would seal the college.