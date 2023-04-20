Administration imposes fines of Rs.0.251 mln on 71 profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Karachi administration's campaign against illegal profiteering continued on Thursday and fines of more than Rs.0.251 million were imposed on 71 vendors for overcharging the customers.

The special teams comprised of administrative officers and magistrates carried out visits of different areas of the metropolis on the 29th of Ramazan ul Mubarak, said a statement.

The teams imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on a flour seller, a fine of Rs. 29,000 on five bakeries, fines of Rs.53,000 on 22 poultry shops, Rs. 41,000 on 11 grocery stores, Rs. 20,000 on one meat seller, Rs. 5,000 on seven vegetable sellers, Rs.7,000 on 10 fruit sellers and fines of Rs. 96,000 were imposed on 16 milk sellers.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, asked deputy commissioners to keep the campaign against illegal profiteers continuing for providing relief to the citizens.

He instructed all the magistrates to carry out field visits and take action against the shopkeepers found guilty of profiteering. Ensure sell of items of daily use at prescribed prices by holding on the spot auction of confiscated goods in presence of the concerned vendors, he added.

Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up Bachat Bazaars under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates,The commissioner also appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the illegal profiteering at Commissioner Karachi's control room by calling telephone numbers 021-99203443 or 02199205645.