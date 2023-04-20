UrduPoint.com

Administration Imposes Fines Of Rs.0.251 Mln On 71 Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Administration imposes fines of Rs.0.251 mln on 71 profiteers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Karachi administration's campaign against illegal profiteering continued on Thursday and fines of more than Rs.0.251 million were imposed on 71 vendors for overcharging the customers.

The special teams comprised of administrative officers and magistrates carried out visits of different areas of the metropolis on the 29th of Ramazan ul Mubarak, said a statement.

The teams imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 on a flour seller, a fine of Rs. 29,000 on five bakeries, fines of Rs.53,000 on 22 poultry shops, Rs. 41,000 on 11 grocery stores, Rs. 20,000 on one meat seller, Rs. 5,000 on seven vegetable sellers, Rs.7,000 on 10 fruit sellers and fines of Rs. 96,000 were imposed on 16 milk sellers.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, asked deputy commissioners to keep the campaign against illegal profiteers continuing for providing relief to the citizens.

He instructed all the magistrates to carry out field visits and take action against the shopkeepers found guilty of profiteering. Ensure sell of items of daily use at prescribed prices by holding on the spot auction of confiscated goods in presence of the concerned vendors, he added.

Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up Bachat Bazaars under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates,The commissioner also appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the illegal profiteering at Commissioner Karachi's control room by calling telephone numbers 021-99203443 or 02199205645.

Related Topics

Karachi Fine All Million Flour

Recent Stories

UAE President emphasises link between sustainable ..

UAE President emphasises link between sustainable economic development and clima ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to cel ..

UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day

35 minutes ago
 UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on indu ..

UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on industrial ties and climate effort ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in E ..

Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in Etihad Town Phase I

1 hour ago
 UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr gree ..

UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr greetings

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.