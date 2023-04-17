UrduPoint.com

Administration Imposes Fines Of Rs.0.270 Million On 63 Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :During its ongoing campaign to check illegal profiteering, the Karachi administration, on Monday, imposed fines of more than Rs.0.270 million on 63 vendors for overcharging the customers.

The administration on the 26th of Ramazan imposed a fine of Rs.17000 on 3 flour sellers, a fine of Rs.8000 on 2 bakeries, a fine of Rs.52000 on 15 poultry shops, Rs.74000 on 11 grocery stores, Rs.13000 on 3 meat sellers, Rs 21000 on 5 vegetable sellers, Rs 24000 on 15 fruit sellers and fines of Rs 59000 were imposed on 9 milk sellers.

According to a statement issued here, Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, asked deputy commissioners to keep campaign against illegal profiteers continue for providing relief to the citizens.

He instructed all the magistrates to carry out field visits and take action against the shopkeepers found guilty of profiteering. Ensure sell of items of daily use on prescribed prices by holding on the spot auction of confiscated goods in presence of the concerned vendors, he added.

Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up bachat bazaars under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners to ensure availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates, the commissioner said and also appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the illegal profiteering at Commissioner Karachi's control room by calling to telephone numbers 02199203443 or 02199205645.

