Administration imposes fines of Rs.0.279 million on 56 profiteers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Karachi administration's campaign against illegal profiteering continued on Tuesday and fines of more than Rs.0.279 million were imposed on 56 vendors for overcharging the customers.

The special teams comprised of administrative officers and magistrates carried out visits of different areas of the metropolis on the 27th of Ramazan ul Mubarak and imposed a fine of Rs.5000 on a flour seller, a fine of Rs.12000 on four bakeries, fines of Rs.16000 on six poultry shops, Rs.80000 on eight grocery stores, Rs.17000 on seven meat sellers, Rs.19000 on seven vegetable sellers, Rs.5000 on four fruit sellers and fines of Rs.123000 were imposed on 16 milk sellers.

According to a statement issued here, Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, asked deputy commissioners to keep the campaign against illegal profiteers continuing for providing relief to the citizens.

He instructed all the magistrates to carry out field visits and take action against the shopkeepers found guilty of profiteering. Ensure sell of items of daily use at prescribed prices by holding on the spot auction of confiscated goods in presence of the concerned vendors, he added.

Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up Bachat Bazaars under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates, the commissioner said and also appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the illegal profiteering at Commissioner Karachi's control room by calling to telephone numbers 02199203443 or 02199205645.