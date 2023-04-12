Close
Administration Imposes Fines Of Rs.0.391 Million On 86 Illegal Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 08:33 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Karachi administration's campaign against overpricing continued in all the districts of the metropolis on Wednesday and 86 vendors were fined Rs.0.391 million for overcharging consumers.

The Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, stressing on gearing up the action against the illegal profiteering directed all deputy commissioners and magistrates to conduct field visits and take action against the shopkeepers charging more than the fixed prices for ensuring relief to the citizens.

According to a statement issued here by the commissioner office, the administration on the 21th of Ramazan ul Mubarak imposed fine of Rs.124000 in district South, fines of Rs.150000 were imposed in district Central, fines of Rs.46000 in district East, Rs.11000 in district West, Rs.8000 in district Malir, Rs.42000 in district Korangi and fines of Rs.10000 were imposed in district Kiamari.

As per details, 7 bakeries received fines of Rs.

74000, 10 poultry shops received fines of Rs.32000, 18 grocery stores received fines of Rs.105000, 7 meat sellers received fines of Rs.38000, 10 vegetable sellers received fines of Rs.19000, 15 fruit sellers received fines of Rs.20000 and 18 milk sellers received fines of Rs.102000.

The commissioner further instructed that if any vendor or shopkeeper was found charging more than the fixed prices of essential items his commodities should be sold on the prescribed rates by holding on the spot auction in presence of the concerned vendors.

He said that Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up bachat bazaar under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners to ensure availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates.

The commissioner appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the illegal profiteering at Commissioner Karachi's control room by calling to telephone numbers 02199203443 or 02199205645.

