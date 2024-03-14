Open Menu

Administration Imposes Fines Of Rs2.897 Million On 192 Illegal Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Administration imposes fines of Rs2.897 million on 192 illegal profiteers

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, special price checking campaign continued on the third day of Ramzan and Karachi administration imposed fines of Rs2.897 million on 192 illegal profiteers while two shops were sealed as well

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, special price checking campaign continued on the third day of Ramzan and Karachi administration imposed fines of Rs2.897 million on 192 illegal profiteers while two shops were sealed as well.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, fines of Rs1,802,000 were imposed on 53 illegal profiteers district South, fines of 357,000 on 18 profiteers in district East and fines of Rs113,000 were imposed on 19 profiteers in district West.

In district Central 49 illegal profiteers were fined Rs317,000, in district Malir 30 profiteers were fined Rs77,000, in district Korangi 11 profiteers were fined Rs115,000 and in district Keamari 12 illegal profiteers were fined Rs116,000.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput, who is monitoring the price checking campaign in the metropolis, said that administration and other relevant departments were taking action against illegal profiteering to provide relief to citizens in the month of Ramzan.

The commissioner instructed deputy commissioners of all districts of Karachi to ensure compliance of officially notified rates of essential commodities.

He directed officers of Police, Bureau of Supply and prices, food and other relevant departments to remain in field and assist the administration in the campaign.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Police Price Korangi Malir All Million

Recent Stories

IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio ..

IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case

4 minutes ago
 China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for ra ..

China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas

4 minutes ago
 Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Pa ..

Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package

4 minutes ago
 Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash

Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash

2 minutes ago
 KP finance deptt releases funds for Ramazan packag ..

KP finance deptt releases funds for Ramazan package

2 minutes ago
 PUC spearheads nationwide observance of ‘Interna ..

PUC spearheads nationwide observance of ‘International Day to Combat Islamopho ..

45 minutes ago
Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale ag ..

Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale against Ireland

46 minutes ago
 Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agricult ..

Need to increase cotton cultivation area: Agriculture Secretary

46 minutes ago
 SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertain ..

SC recommends to form larger bench in case pertaining magistrate system

46 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on ..

Attaullah Tarar felicitates Yousuf Raza Gilani on becoming Senator

46 minutes ago
 Money laundering case against Parvez Elahi adjourn ..

Money laundering case against Parvez Elahi adjourned

49 minutes ago
 Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘ ..

Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘Protection of Holy Prophet Day ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan