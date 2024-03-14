Administration Imposes Fines Of Rs2.897 Million On 192 Illegal Profiteers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM
On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister, special price checking campaign continued on the third day of Ramzan and Karachi administration imposed fines of Rs2.897 million on 192 illegal profiteers while two shops were sealed as well
According to a statement issued here on Thursday, fines of Rs1,802,000 were imposed on 53 illegal profiteers district South, fines of 357,000 on 18 profiteers in district East and fines of Rs113,000 were imposed on 19 profiteers in district West.
In district Central 49 illegal profiteers were fined Rs317,000, in district Malir 30 profiteers were fined Rs77,000, in district Korangi 11 profiteers were fined Rs115,000 and in district Keamari 12 illegal profiteers were fined Rs116,000.
Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput, who is monitoring the price checking campaign in the metropolis, said that administration and other relevant departments were taking action against illegal profiteering to provide relief to citizens in the month of Ramzan.
The commissioner instructed deputy commissioners of all districts of Karachi to ensure compliance of officially notified rates of essential commodities.
He directed officers of Police, Bureau of Supply and prices, food and other relevant departments to remain in field and assist the administration in the campaign.
