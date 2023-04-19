UrduPoint.com

Administration Imposes Fines On 66 Vendors For Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023

During its ongoing campaign against overcharging, the Karachi administration, on Wednesday, imposed fines of over Rs 320 thousand on 66 vendors for overcharging the customers

According to a statement issued here, teams constituted to take action against illegal profiteering visited different markets on the 28th of Ramazan and checked prices of essential items of daily use.

The administration imposed fines of Rs128,000 on 23 poultry shops, fine of Rs 7,000 on a bakery, Rs 76,000 on 8 grocery stores, Rs 7,000 on 3 meat sellers, Rs 2,500 on 4 vegetable sellers, Rs,16,000 on 15 fruit sellers and fines of Rs 82,000 were imposed on 12 milk sellers for violating the prices fixed by the administration.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, directed all deputy commissioners to continue the action against the illegal profiteers and ensure sell of items of daily use on prescribed prices.

He said that Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up bachat bazar under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners to ensure availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates.

The commissioner instructed all the magistrates to conduct field visits and take action against the shopkeepers found guilty of profiteering so that relief could be provided to the citizens.

The commissioner also appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the illegal profiteering at Commissioner Karachi's control room by calling to telephone numbers 02199203443 - 02199205645.

