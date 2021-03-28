UrduPoint.com
Administration Imposes Smart Lockdown In Different Areas Of Peshawar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :District Administration after the recommendations of District Health Officer, Sunday ordered to impose smart lockdown in different areas of Peshawar to control further spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued here, the smart lockdown has been imposed in Sector D-II, D-IV, D-V and E-III, Phase-I, Hayatabad, Sector-C-III, Phase-V, Hayatabad, Sector-H-II, P-II, Phase-IV, Hayatabad, Zaryab Colony bound by Afghan Colony Road, Faqir Abad Road, Saeed Abad bound by Saddar Road, Shami Road and Kabul Road, Mushtaq Abad bound by Nauthia Road, Shafiq General Store Road and Chaman Zar Colony Road, Lala Zar area bound by Wazir dund Canal, Lala Zar Road, Industrial Estate Road and Marjan Gathering Road, Street No: 9, Gulbahar No: 2, Peshawar and Faisal Colony, bound by Dalazak Road, Faisal Colony Road and Gharib Abad Road.

The imposition of smart lockdown would start from 1800 hours and remain in force till further orders, the notification said adding no general entry or exit to these localities, except those supplying essential commodities will be allowed.

Besides all types of gatherings, shops other than those of essential services including pharmacies, general stores, food supply, tandoors, drinking water supplier, emergency etc will remain be closed within these localities. Congregation in mosques shall be restricted to five persons only, the notification said.

The concerned magistrates, in-charge/AAC and Divisional, sub Divisional police officer would ensure implementations of this order while the DHO would be responsible for ensuring provision of health services in these areas.

Anyone contravening the order shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under Section 17 and 18 of the KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020 and Section 33 of NDMA Act 2010.

