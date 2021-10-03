UrduPoint.com

Administration Inspects Different Localities To Ensure Corona SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:00 PM

Administration inspects different localities to ensure corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The teams of district administration visited different bazaars on Sunday to check implementation of SOPs as notified by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood the teams of district administration visited general bus stand, Charsadda Ada, Kohat Ada and different bazaars to check SOPs and corona certificate.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mahmood said that the district administration is active on public holidays and corona vaccination is in full swing in the provincial capital Peshawar on the orders of the National Command and Control Center.

He said stern action would be taken against those still not vaccinated. Khalid Mahmood urged upon people to cooperate with government and administration in vaccinating against corona. He said Corona eradication will be possible only with people's cooperation.

