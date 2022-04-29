UrduPoint.com

Administration Korangi Expedites Eid Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 06:35 PM

The Administration district Korangi has expedited its arrangements to facilitate the faithful on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers

Administrator Korangi Javed-ur-Rehman has directed the officials concerned that local body arrangements at all mosques, especially the venues of Namaz-e-Eid should be completed ahead of time.

He said that the Administration was working to ensure improve sanitation and lighting arrangements at the district level.

He directed that special arrangements should be made for repair of street lights and special lighting arrangements on all the traffic signals in Korangi district.

The provision of recreational facilities for families, especially children, should be ensured in the parks, he said.

