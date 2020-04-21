UrduPoint.com
Administration Lauds Services Of Corona Cell Incharge

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:02 PM

District administration D.I. Khan on behalf of the provincial government organized a ceremony in honour of the Incharge Corona Cell Anwar Shirani for performing outstanding duties regarding prevention of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :District administration D.I. Khan on behalf of the provincial government organized a ceremony in honour of the Incharge Corona Cell Anwar Shirani for performing outstanding duties regarding prevention of coronavirus.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) D.I.

Khan, Mohammad Umair while appreciating the services of Anwar Shirani conferred a shield on him. All officers of the district administration were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) said that Anwar Shirani and Dr, Azmat Wazir have performed their duties during their stay in Dera in excellent manner, adding that district administration appreciated their services and expressed the hope that they will serve the nation with same zeal in future too.

