Administration Launched Grand Operation Against The Encroachers

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Administration launched grand operation against the encroachers

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Larkana administration launched grand operation against encroachers under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Larkana Raja Khan, Commissioner UT Larkana Abid Mugheri, Anti-Encroachment team and Municipal Corporation officers with police force on Tuesday.

Administration started operation against the encroachers from the city Stadium, Gajinpur Chowk, Jails Bazar, New Bus Stand roads and other various areas

During in which operation, the illegal structures established in hotels, shops and other places were destroyed and removing the goods, shoes, sandals and other goods on the footpaths on both sides of the roads and citizens and shopkeepers were strictly instructed to avoid trespassing.

Otherwise, strict action will be taken against them.

On this occasion, AC Raja Khan Qureshi said that the district administration has launched a grand operation against encroachments in different areas of the city on the special instructions of the Sindh government, which will continue until the end of the encroachments.

He said that due to encroachments and illegal constructions, the traffic flow of the city is getting badly affected due to which the administration is taking such actions on a daily basis.

Citizens and businessmen should cooperate with the administration during the anti-encroachment operation so that the traffic system can be improved along with the beauty of Larkana city.

