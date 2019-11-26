UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Launches Anti-encroachment Drive In Dir Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:44 PM

A team of district administration here Tuesday launched anti-encroachment drive and conducted raids at Mayar Bazaar and cleared entire area from encroachment

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A team of district administration here Tuesday launched anti-encroachment drive and conducted raids at Mayar Bazaar and cleared entire area from encroachment.

The drive was launched on the directives of Commissioner Malakand.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower instructed all the concerned officers to take strict action against encroachers and retrieve illegally occupied land from their possessions.

During the raid, all illegally erected structures were removed to ensure smooth flow of traffic and free pedestrians movement.

Meanwhile, officials warned encroachers that no one would be allowed in the bazaars to keep selling goods on footpaths and display items outside their shops.

