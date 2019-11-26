Administration launches anti-encroachment drive in Dir Lower

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A team of district administration here Tuesday launched anti-encroachment drive and conducted raids at Mayar Bazaar and cleared entire area from encroachment.

The drive was launched on the directives of Commissioner Malakand.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower instructed all the concerned officers to take strict action against encroachers and retrieve illegally occupied land from their possessions.

During the raid, all illegally erected structures were removed to ensure smooth flow of traffic and free pedestrians movement.

Meanwhile, officials warned encroachers that no one would be allowed in the bazaars to keep selling goods on footpaths and display items outside their shops.