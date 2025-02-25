Administration launches crackdown on illegal profiteers ahead of Ramazan

The city administration has launched a crack down on profiteers ahead of Holy month of Ramazan and warned them to avoid overcharging and support government in the efforts to provide relief to consumers during Ramazan for the availability of essential food items on officially fixed prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The city administration has launched a crack down on profiteers ahead of Holy month of Ramazan and warned them to avoid overcharging and support government in the efforts to provide relief to consumers during Ramazan for the availability of essential food items on officially fixed prices.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, has vowed to crack down on profiteers, imposing heavy fines, arrests, and sealing of shops, said a statement on Tuesday.

In a meeting with Deputy Commissioners, he outlined a strategy to enforce official prices, emphasizing the need to monitor and control prices during Ramazan.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing campaign against profiteering from February 17 to 23.

The deputy commissioners briefed the meeting on the action taken against profiteers. It was told that between February 17 to 23 , Rs 30 lacs 63 thousand were imposed in all 7 districts with 9 profiteers arrested and 28 shops sealed.

This crackdown is part of a broader effort to prevent hoarding and profiteering during Ramazan.

According to the details Deputy Commissioner south Javed Nabi Khoso reported that a fine of Rs. 992,000 was imposed, 9 shops were sealed.

Deputy Commissioner west Ahmed Ali Siddiqui stated that a fine of Rs. 184,000 was imposed, one shop was sealed.

Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Salim reported that a fine of Rs.

289,000 was imposed, two profiteers were arrested, and one shop was sealed.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto stated that a fine of Rs. 351,000 was imposed, 14 shops were sealed, and one profiteer was arrested.

Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jaffar, reported that a fine of Rs. 6,32,000 was imposed in the East district.

Deputy Commissioner Malir Salimullah Odho reported that a fine of Rs. 3,47,000 was imposed in Malir, with six profiteers arrested and one shop sealed.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner Kemari Raja Tariq Chandio stated that a fine of Rs. 1,98,000 was imposed in Kemari, with 2 shops sealed.

The meeting decided to take action against unregistered commission agents in Sabzi Mandi.

The Commissioner directed the Market Committee and the Bureau of Supply to ensure transparency in the auction process and to ensure that official prices are strictly enforced at shops in Sabzi Mandi.

The meeting also decided that the Bureau of Supply will publish and distribute the required number of price lists to each shopkeeper.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed, Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bangwar, all Deputy Commissioners, and officers of the Bureau of Supply, while all Assistant Commissioners participated via video link.