Administration Launches Operation Against Illegal Filling Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Administration launches operation against illegal filling stations

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The District Administration Kohat following directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram, launched an operation against illegal filling stations across the entire district under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program Awami Agenda.

The Administration Officers along-with the authorities concerned of Industries and Consumer Protection Kohat dismantled 2 illegal filling stations located in Billi-Tang and Kot Road Billi-Tang, having no legal documents.

Earlier, an important meeting was held with Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram in the chair at his office regarding sale of illegal petroleum products. The meeting beside the authorities concerned of Kohat Police, Customs, Industries and other relevant departments was also attended by the representatives of the Petroleum Association.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued orders for taking immediate legal action against the illegal sellers of diesel and petrol across the district. He also directed the owners of petrol pumps to ensure supply of petrol and diesel to the consumers on the rates fixed by the OGRA with full gauge.

The delegation of the Petroleum Association assured that they will fully cooperate with the district administration Kohat and implement the directives in letter and spirit issued in the meeting. Members of the delegation also appreciated the public services of Deputy Commissioner Kohat and thanked him for his support.

