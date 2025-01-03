Open Menu

Administration Lead Anti-air Pollution Campaign, Seal Scrap Shop

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 10:31 PM

Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency (GB-EPA) and the District Administration Gilgit conducted a successful anti-air pollution campaign in Gilgit city

The efforts focused on combating the burning of hazardous materials like tyres, plastics, and oil filters to control air pollution.

The efforts focused on combating the burning of hazardous materials like tyres, plastics, and oil filters to control air pollution.

Unfortunately, the team also found infectious hospital waste at a local scrap shop, which has since been sealed and fined.

People from various walk of life appreciated the team's hard work in inspecting various areas

