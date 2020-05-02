UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Monitoring Implementation Of SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:19 PM

Administration monitoring implementation of SOPs

The officers of the district administration, secretaries union councils and teachers are visiting Mosques across district Mardan to ensure the implementation of 20-point standard operation procedure (SOPs) regarding offering of collective Taraveeh prayers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The officers of the district administration, secretaries union councils and teachers are visiting Mosques across district Mardan to ensure the implementation of 20-point standard operation procedure (SOPs) regarding offering of collective Taraveeh prayers.

Awareness is also being spread among people regarding the implementation of the directives of the Federal and provincial governments.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mardan, Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir has appealed the people for adherence to suitable distance in lines while offering Taraveeh prayers to prevent the spread of coronavirus and guarantee the implementation of government directives. Disinfectant spray is being carried out in Mosques on daily basis by the Local Government Department.

Related Topics

Mardan Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Relief Activities Continue During Co ..

16 minutes ago

253 children diagnosed with coronavirus in Sindh; ..

46 seconds ago

Minimum Fitrana fixed at Rs 90 per head

49 seconds ago

Cleveland Clinic establishes Center for Global, Em ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy relief activities continue amid COVI ..

51 seconds ago

COVID-19 confirmed cases reach 238 in Sialkot dist ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.