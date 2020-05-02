Administration monitoring implementation of SOPs

The officers of the district administration, secretaries union councils and teachers are visiting Mosques across district Mardan to ensure the implementation of 20-point standard operation procedure (SOPs) regarding offering of collective Taraveeh prayers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The officers of the district administration, secretaries union councils and teachers are visiting Mosques across district Mardan to ensure the implementation of 20-point standard operation procedure (SOPs) regarding offering of collective Taraveeh prayers.

Awareness is also being spread among people regarding the implementation of the directives of the Federal and provincial governments.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mardan, Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir has appealed the people for adherence to suitable distance in lines while offering Taraveeh prayers to prevent the spread of coronavirus and guarantee the implementation of government directives. Disinfectant spray is being carried out in Mosques on daily basis by the Local Government Department.