Administration monitors cash disbursement among poor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ):Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Takht Bhai, Zahid Kamal Friday visited various areas and monitored the process of the disbursement of cash assistance among poor and needy people.

He visited Government Degree College Gul Mera wherein one point of the Bank of Alfalah namely Saeed Mobile Zone has been activated and disbursing the payment to the customers.

He also visited Umar Abad disbursing point wherein it was the second point of Bakhtiar Mobile Zone that was activate and disbursing while another point was giving error and thus not properly working.

During his visit to the Government Primary School Hathian wherein one point was found activated while the second was un-activated.

He informed the authorities concerned for rectification of the errors and properly activating the points on urgent basis so found inactive so that the difficulties of the needy populace are mitigated.