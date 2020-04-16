UrduPoint.com
Administration Monitors Cash Distribution Under Ehsaas Programme

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:59 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Katlang, Kamran Khan visited different localities and monitored the distribution of relief fund under Ehsaas Programme at selected points

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Katlang, Kamran Khan visited different localities and monitored the distribution of relief fund under Ehsaas Programme at selected points.

He on this occasion distributed face masks and urged upon the people for maintaining social distance with each other and directed distribution of cash without any deduction.

The Assistant Commissioner also checked gauge of petrol pump and directed the owners for filling the measurement and following of the officially fixed rate.

Meanwhile, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Jehanzeb Khan visited Ghari Kapura and Shahbaz Ghari and inspected cash distribution under Ehsaas Programme.

