LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan on Friday called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here.

During the meeting matters related to administrative affairs of the province came under discussion.

CM said that the incumbent government had adopted a policy to promote good governance, transparency, besides eliminating corruption.

It was the top priority of the government to complete projects aimed welfare of the people,he added.

He urged that administration should perform its duties being impartial,adding that his support would be with the administration, in this regard.

Sardar Usman Buzdar felicitated the Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan on his appointment as Punjab Chief Secretary, besides expressing good wishes for him.

