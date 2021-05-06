Administration on high alert to cope with COVID-19 epidemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that guidelines issued by the NCOC and SOPs for COVID prevention in the province would be strictly enforced.

He stated this during a meeting on the law and order situation here on Wednesday.

The Minister said that Police and law enforcement agencies are on high alert to control the coronavirus in collaboration with Rangers and Pakistan Army.

Muhammad Basharat Raja informed that the COVID-19 vaccine is being imported at a cost of Rs 1.5 billion for vaccination of the people of the province.

"SOPs have been strictly enforced in the areas from where C-patients were being reported, "he added.